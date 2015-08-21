Man Run Over by Tractor Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

Advice

A 24-year-old man was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Friday afternoon after being run over by a tractor in a farm field near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. off Bonita School Road, near Bonita School, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victim suffered serious injuries, and a Calstar medical helicopter was called in to airlift him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

