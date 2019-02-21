Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 21 , 2019, 10:26 pm | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Man Sentenced for Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend, Leading to 3-State Hunt in 2017

Lompoc Valley resident Joseph Hetzel forced woman to marry him during incident

Joseph Hetzel, 54, seen in court Thursday with his attorney, Adrian Galvan. Click to view larger
Joseph Hetzel, 54, seen in court Thursday with his attorney, Adrian Galvan, was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 21, 2019 | 10:05 p.m.

With the victim in the courtroom, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Thursday sentenced a Lompoc Valley man to 11 years in state prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and prompting a three-state search for the pair in 2017. 

Joseph Hetzel, 54, was sentenced after Judge John McGregor reviewed victim-impact statements.

Those statements typically are delivered in court by the victim or a representative, but the woman, referred to in court as Jane Doe, declined to do so. 

“Ms. Doe does not want to read her victim-impact statement aloud, but asked that the court consider it carefully, and just wants the court to know how strongly and passionately she feels,” Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson said.

Due to allegations the victim was sexually assaulted, Noozhawk is not using her name in coverage of the case's court proceedings. 

After the sentencing hearing, Nudson declined to reveal the contents of the statement.

“She wants it to be private, and I want to respect her choices in that,” Nudson said.

Sentencing came after Hetzel, who was represented by Adrian Galvan, pleaded no contest to kidnapping and sentencing enhancements last month.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Hetzel’s plea included special allegations for having his second "strike" offense under California's Three Strikes Sentencing Law, and committing a violent felony.

Joseph Hetzel enters court. Click to view larger
Joseph Hetzel enters court Thursday for sentencing on kidnapping charges. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Hetzel is expected to serve 85 percent of the time, and received credit for 615 days he has spent in custody since his arrest.

He will be required to submit fingerprint and DNA samples, per the judge, who also signed a 10-year restraining order banning Hetzel from contacting the victim.

Additionally, the judge ordered Hetzel to pay a $3,300 restitution fine plus approximately $1,767 to the California Victim’s Compensation Board as reimbursement for the victim’s out-of-state move and $170 to the woman to refund her for having her car detailed after the kidnapping.

The plea came in the middle of his preliminary hearing to determine whether the man should stand trial for the charges.

While he originally was charged with kidnapping for carjacking, at the start of the preliminary hearing the prosecutor asked the judge to hold Hetzel to answer to charges of kidnapping during a rape or sodomy, and stalking.

During the preliminary hearing, the victim testified about being taken to Arizona and Nevada, described Hetzel as angry, and recalled unsuccessfully trying to get help to escape from him.

Authorities were alerted to the incident Sept.1, when the woman texted a male coworker, saying only “help.” Later text messages said “I am OK,” “I am fine,” “No one can help me.” and “101s,” which deputies believed meant the pair were southbound on Highway 101.

A deputy called the woman’s phone, only to hear her say, “I am in trouble. Help. … Give me the phone,” with investigators adding it seemed as if someone had grabbed the phone from the woman.

The woman said she didn’t recall much from the time she encountered Hetzel after leaving work in Solvang and later waking up in her car in Arizona.

In testifying about sexual interactions while in his custody, the woman said, “I did what I had to do just to be OK.”

She also told about marrying the man after he agreed to purchase a cellphone so she could contact her daughters. 

In the months after the incident, the woman sought, and was granted, an annulment from a Nevada court

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 