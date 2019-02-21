Man Sentenced for Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend, Leading to 3-State Hunt in 2017

With the victim in the courtroom, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Thursday sentenced a Lompoc Valley man to 11 years in state prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and prompting a three-state search for the pair in 2017.

Joseph Hetzel, 54, was sentenced after Judge John McGregor reviewed victim-impact statements.

Those statements typically are delivered in court by the victim or a representative, but the woman, referred to in court as Jane Doe, declined to do so.

“Ms. Doe does not want to read her victim-impact statement aloud, but asked that the court consider it carefully, and just wants the court to know how strongly and passionately she feels,” Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson said.

Due to allegations the victim was sexually assaulted, Noozhawk is not using her name in coverage of the case's court proceedings.

After the sentencing hearing, Nudson declined to reveal the contents of the statement.

“She wants it to be private, and I want to respect her choices in that,” Nudson said.

Sentencing came after Hetzel, who was represented by Adrian Galvan, pleaded no contest to kidnapping and sentencing enhancements last month.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Hetzel’s plea included special allegations for having his second "strike" offense under California's Three Strikes Sentencing Law, and committing a violent felony.

Hetzel is expected to serve 85 percent of the time, and received credit for 615 days he has spent in custody since his arrest.

He will be required to submit fingerprint and DNA samples, per the judge, who also signed a 10-year restraining order banning Hetzel from contacting the victim.

Additionally, the judge ordered Hetzel to pay a $3,300 restitution fine plus approximately $1,767 to the California Victim’s Compensation Board as reimbursement for the victim’s out-of-state move and $170 to the woman to refund her for having her car detailed after the kidnapping.

The plea came in the middle of his preliminary hearing to determine whether the man should stand trial for the charges.

While he originally was charged with kidnapping for carjacking, at the start of the preliminary hearing the prosecutor asked the judge to hold Hetzel to answer to charges of kidnapping during a rape or sodomy, and stalking.

During the preliminary hearing, the victim testified about being taken to Arizona and Nevada, described Hetzel as angry, and recalled unsuccessfully trying to get help to escape from him.

Authorities were alerted to the incident Sept.1, when the woman texted a male coworker, saying only “help.” Later text messages said “I am OK,” “I am fine,” “No one can help me.” and “101s,” which deputies believed meant the pair were southbound on Highway 101.

A deputy called the woman’s phone, only to hear her say, “I am in trouble. Help. … Give me the phone,” with investigators adding it seemed as if someone had grabbed the phone from the woman.

The woman said she didn’t recall much from the time she encountered Hetzel after leaving work in Solvang and later waking up in her car in Arizona.

In testifying about sexual interactions while in his custody, the woman said, “I did what I had to do just to be OK.”

She also told about marrying the man after he agreed to purchase a cellphone so she could contact her daughters.

In the months after the incident, the woman sought, and was granted, an annulment from a Nevada court

