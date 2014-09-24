Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:02 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Man Sentenced to 31 Years in State Prison for Molestation of Two Girls

By Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office | September 24, 2014 | 7:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Wednesday that Hugo Alejandro Mendoza, 26, was sentenced to 31 years in state prison for molesting two girls under 11 years old.

On Monday, Mendoza pleaded guilty to four felony strike sex offenses: forcible lewd act upon minor victim No. 1, forcible lewd act upon minor victim No. 2, continuous sexual abuse of minor victim No. 2 and forcible oral copulation of minor victim No. 2.

Mendoza was sentenced Wednesday, with the Honorable Michael Carrozzo presiding.

Parents of both victims were present and gave victim impact statements.

In addition to the 31 years he will spend in state prison, Mendoza must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, stay away from the victims and their families for 10 years, and pay restitution costs for therapy.

“An agreement was reached to the satisfaction of the Sheriff’s Department, the victims and their parents,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Paula Waldman said. “With this resolution, we keep a child molester out of the public and away from children for the next 31 years without the necessity of a trial.”

 
