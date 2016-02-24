Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:27 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Man Sentenced to 32 Years in Prison in Santa Barbara Rape Case

By Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office | February 24, 2016 | 3:29 p.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that defendant Daniel Rico Fabian, 35, entered a plea of no contest to two counts of forcible rape, for the sexual assault of two women.  

Fabian pled no contest to the October 30, 2015 rape of a Santa Barbara woman who was homeless at the time.  

The rape occurred when Fabian followed the victim to her campsite on Santa Barbara’s west side, and sexually assaulted her.  

The woman’s companion returned to the campsite during the assault and was able to stop the attack.

During the investigation of the Santa Barbara case, the District Attorney’s Office learned that Fabian had been previously arrested in Los Angeles County for the rape of another homeless woman on April 11, 2015, in San Pedro, California.  

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office received authority from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the Los Angeles County crimes under a special provision of the Penal Code, which allows for sex crimes committed in separate counties to be prosecuted in one county where at least one of the offenses occurred. 

The defendant also admitted that he had a prior strike conviction from a 2003 residential burglary which doubled his sentence.  

Fabian was sentenced Wednesday to 32 years in state prison. 

Dudley commended the bravery of both survivors who came forward and reported the crimes, the investigations of the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Police Departments, and Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron, who has repeatedly been a voice for our most vulnerable victims.  

“This conviction will ensure that the defendant remains behind bars for the majority of his adult life. It will also give the survivors the opportunity to begin the healing process, knowing that their perpetrator is in prison.”

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 