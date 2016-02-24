Man Sentenced to 32 Years in Prison in Santa Barbara Rape Case

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that defendant Daniel Rico Fabian, 35, entered a plea of no contest to two counts of forcible rape, for the sexual assault of two women.

Fabian pled no contest to the October 30, 2015 rape of a Santa Barbara woman who was homeless at the time.

The rape occurred when Fabian followed the victim to her campsite on Santa Barbara’s west side, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s companion returned to the campsite during the assault and was able to stop the attack.

During the investigation of the Santa Barbara case, the District Attorney’s Office learned that Fabian had been previously arrested in Los Angeles County for the rape of another homeless woman on April 11, 2015, in San Pedro, California.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office received authority from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the Los Angeles County crimes under a special provision of the Penal Code, which allows for sex crimes committed in separate counties to be prosecuted in one county where at least one of the offenses occurred.

The defendant also admitted that he had a prior strike conviction from a 2003 residential burglary which doubled his sentence.

Fabian was sentenced Wednesday to 32 years in state prison.

Dudley commended the bravery of both survivors who came forward and reported the crimes, the investigations of the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Police Departments, and Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron, who has repeatedly been a voice for our most vulnerable victims.

“This conviction will ensure that the defendant remains behind bars for the majority of his adult life. It will also give the survivors the opportunity to begin the healing process, knowing that their perpetrator is in prison.”