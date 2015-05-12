Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Fleeing in Patrol Car in Carpinteria

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 12, 2015 | 4:00 p.m.

A man who was shot and critically wounded in 2013 after attempting to flee in a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department patrol car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Bordegaray
Jeremy Leon Bordegaray

Jeremy Leon Bordegaray of Cayucos was 29 at the time of his arrest on Oct. 6, 2013. He pleaded guilty to a charge of vehicle theft and the charge of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, according to prosecutor Arnie Tolks.

The incident began when deputies responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Beach Club Road, a private road off Padaro Lane in Carpinteria, to a report of possible trespassing at a home in the area, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk at that time.

After Bordegaray was interviewed and detained, Hoover said deputies found a loaded handgun in a backpack belonging to him.

He was handcuffed and put in the secure rear of the patrol car, but somehow managed to knock out the partition separating the back from front and attempted to drive away.

The front of the car had several loaded law enforcement firearms.

Deputies chased the vehicle and one fired several shots, hitting Bordegaray, who was then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Bordegaray pleaded guilty to the above charges last year, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. He also admitted a prison prior, Tolks said. 

Tolks said Bordegaray has been in custody since his arrest and was given about 340 days total credit of time served that will be applied toward the five-year prison sentence. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 