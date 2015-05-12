Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Fleeing in Patrol Car in Carpinteria

A man who was shot and critically wounded in 2013 after attempting to flee in a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department patrol car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Jeremy Leon Bordegaray of Cayucos was 29 at the time of his arrest on Oct. 6, 2013. He pleaded guilty to a charge of vehicle theft and the charge of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, according to prosecutor Arnie Tolks.

The incident began when deputies responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Beach Club Road, a private road off Padaro Lane in Carpinteria, to a report of possible trespassing at a home in the area, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk at that time.

After Bordegaray was interviewed and detained, Hoover said deputies found a loaded handgun in a backpack belonging to him.

He was handcuffed and put in the secure rear of the patrol car, but somehow managed to knock out the partition separating the back from front and attempted to drive away.

The front of the car had several loaded law enforcement firearms.

Deputies chased the vehicle and one fired several shots, hitting Bordegaray, who was then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Bordegaray pleaded guilty to the above charges last year, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. He also admitted a prison prior, Tolks said.

Tolks said Bordegaray has been in custody since his arrest and was given about 340 days total credit of time served that will be applied toward the five-year prison sentence.

