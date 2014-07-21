Man Burned in Explosion, Fire at Goleta Apartment

A man was seriously burned Monday night after an explosion and flash fire in a Goleta apartment, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Firefighters responded to a two-story, eight-unit apartment complex in the 400 block of Ellwood Beach Drive at 7:16 p.m. and found windows blown out of one apartment in the structure, Capt. David Sadecki said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a butane honey oil conversion process, in which butane is used to extract the oils from marijuana, Sadecki said.

There were reports of an explosion, and responding crews found a flash fire smoldering on arrival, he said.

One man was inside the structure at the time of the explosion and suffered serious third-degree burns.

The patient was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, Sadecki said.

No other injuries were reported, and firefighters checked nearby units to see if the fire extended to any other areas of the structure.

During a butane honey oil conversion process, butane is released into the air. It came into contact with an ignition source in the apartment, causing the explosion and resulting fire, Sadecki said.

Butane is highly flammable, can be explosive when ignited and should never be released indoors, he noted.

The investigation is ongoing with Santa Barbara County Fire arson investigators and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's narcotics detectives.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .