Fall From Isla Vista Cliff Seriously Injures 22-Year-Old Man

A man suffered serious injuries early Sunday in a fall from the cliffs in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called out to the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive shortly after midnight, and found the victim on the beach below, said fire Engineer Russ Sechler.

The 22-year-old victim apparently crossed over the fence at the top of the cliff, and fell to the beach, Sechler said.

He was carried back up to Del Playa, then transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was reported in serious condition early Sunday, Sechler said.

Details on his injuries were not available Sunday.

