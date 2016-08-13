Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:39 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Suffers Major Injuries in Tractor Rollover on Mission Canyon Hillside

Neighbors free victim pinned beneath small Bobcat after rolling down 30-foot slope above Santa Barbara

Emergency personnel prepare a 67-year-old man for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after the tractor he was driving rolled over down a hillside in Mission Canyon.
Emergency personnel prepare a 67-year-old man for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after the tractor he was driving rolled over down a hillside in Mission Canyon. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 13, 2016 | 8:57 p.m.

A 67-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when a small tractor he was driving rolled over down a hillside in Mission Canyon above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters, assisted by crews from the Santa Barbara Fire Department, were dispatched shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Vista Elevada, off of Palamino Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that the Bobcat-type tractor, which was being used to spread mulch, had rolled about 30 feet down a hillside, trapping the driver underneath.

By the time fire crews arrived, neighbors had freed the man, Zaniboni said.

He was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

