Man Seriously Hurt Working on Water Well

Emergency crews responded Wednesday to a report of a man who had suffered a severe leg injury while working on a water well near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics were called out just before 8 a.m. to the 6500 block of Dominion Road, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Louise Ontiveros, who lives on the property, told Noozhawk that a Pacific Coast Well Drilling crew member was working on a well on the property when he broke his leg.

Crews arrived to find the victim had a "severely fractured leg," Sadecki said.

"This is considered an industrial accident," Sadecki said, adding that no further details would be released due to patient confidentiality.

The patient was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via ground ambulance.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.