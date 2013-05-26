Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:29 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Man Seriously Injured in Isla Vista Attack

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 26, 2013 | 12:05 p.m.

A man was seriously injured early Sunday when he was attacked by three men on the streets of Isla Vista, according to the UC Santa Barbara Police Department.

The assault occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Embarcadero Del Norte, after the victim was chased from Abrego Road, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, “was kicked by the males who were wearing boots, resulting in serious injuries,” police said.

The suspects fled from the area on foot, and were described only as “college-age” — two white and one Hispanic — and wearing white T-shirts.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department was handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446 or the sheriff’s tip line at 805.681.4171.

