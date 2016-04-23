Man Seriously Injured in Robbery, Beating in Santa Maria

A man was beaten and seriously injured by two men who robbed him Friday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly before 9:25 p.m., the victim was approached near the intersection of Park Avenue and Smith Street by two Hispanic men in a white four-door sedan who demanded money, said Sgt. Daniel Rios.

“The victim failed to comply with the suspects' demands, and was subsequently attacked by the assailants,” Rios said. “The victim briefly loss consciousness before waking up and discovering undisclosed personal property missing from his person.”

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center after suffering major head trauma, and was listed in serious condition, Rios said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

