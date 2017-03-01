Man Severely Injured in 50-Foot Fall From Palm Tree in Santa Barbara

A tree-trimmer was severely injured Wednesday afternoon when he fell about 50 feet from a palm tree on the Mesa, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on the 1500 block of La Vista del Oceano, said fire Capt. Kevin Bryant.

“He took a full fall,” Bryant told Noozhawk. “He was conscious and alert and in severe discomfort.”

The victim, a 21-year-old man, landed on a pile of palm fronds, Bryant said, and suffered major injuries.

He was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The accident remained under investigation.

