Man Shoots Knife-Wielding Son in Santa Maria

A 24-year-old man was arrested late Monday night after being shot by his father during an altercation, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Alberto Flores of Santa Maria, who suffered a non-life-threatening wound, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, police said.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Greenacre Drive at about 11:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A man, whose name was not released, told investigators that Flores, his adult son, had come at him with a knife, and he was forced to shoot to stop the attack, police said.

Flores fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

Additional details were not released.

