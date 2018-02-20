Man Shot Dead by Security Officer at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez

Investigators and coroner's personnel responded after Jose Guido, 37, of Santa Barbara was fatally wounded

A man was shot dead early Tuesday in an altercation with a security officers at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Casino officials called sheriff's dispatchers to report that two of their security officers were in an altercation and needed assistance

"Shortly after, there was a report of shots fired," Hoover said. "When deputies arrived at the Chumash Casino Resort ... they determined the male subject had been fatally injured during an encounter with a Chumash security investigator behind the building near a parking structure."

The man was declared dead at the scene, Hoover said.

He was identified Tuesday night as Jose Guido, 37, of Santa Barbara.

The names of the security officers involved in the shooting were not released due to the active investigation, Hoover said.

"We will provide an update as soon as we are able to release more information," she added.

Investigators were on scene Tuesday, along with forensic specialists and coroner’s personnel.

Hoover said she believes the casino was open for business on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

