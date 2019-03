A man was shot multiple times late Saturday near a park in southwest Santa Maria, and authorities were investigating the circumstances late into the night.

According to Santa Maria police Sgt. Scott Casey, police and Santa Maria Fire Department personnel, along with an American Medical Response ambulance, were dispatched about 10 p.m. to the shooting scene near Minami Park on West Enos Drive.

He said a man, believed to be in his 20s, had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was undergoing evaluation and treatment, Casey said. His condition was not known.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the shooting, including determining if it was related to gang activity.

Addtional information was not immediately available. Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

