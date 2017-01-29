Man Shot While Walking Down Street in Santa Maria

Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting Saturday night in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m., when the victim checked himself in to the emergency room at Marian Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

The man told investigators he was shot while walking in the 1000 block of South Russell Street, Rios said, adding that the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Additional details about the shooting were not available, Rios said. The man’s identity was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877.800.9100.

