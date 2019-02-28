Man Sought for Attempted-Murder Charge Turns Himself in to Lompoc Police

A man wanted by police in connection with a narcotics-related drive-by shooting at a Lompoc gas station earlier this month turned himself in, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said Thursday.

With his attorney by his side, Deshawn Johnson, 46, turned himself in to police Wednesday and was booked into the Lompoc City Jail for suspicion of attempted murder.

Johnson is the suspect in a Feb. 14 shooting of a man filling his vehicle with gas at Conserv Fuel, at 802 E. Ocean Ave., police said.

A white van pulled into the business’s driveway and shots were fired out of the vehicle, striking the victim, police said.

The driver and vehicle fled the area after the shooting, and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators later found the suspect’s vehicle parked at a residence on the 800 block of East Cypress Avenue, and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and home where it was found, police said.

Since the residence is near Hapgood Elementary School, police placed the campus on lockdown Feb. 14 as a precautionary measure while officers served the search warrant.

Police did not find Johnson at his residence, but they did seize numerous items, including several tools, suspected to have been stolen, Martin said.

After Johnson turned himself in, investigators transported Johnson to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Jail where he was being held without bail, Martin added.

