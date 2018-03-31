Man Stabbed by Pair Stealing Backyard Marijuana Plants in Lompoc

A Lompoc man was stabbed while attempting to stop two teens or young adults stealing marijuana plants from a backyard Friday night, Lompoc police Cpl. Sergio Arias said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South I Street regarding a stabbing.

The victim told police the attack occurred after he saw two males — believed to be in their late teens or early 20s — hopping over a fence from a neighbor’s yard, Arias said.

“The suspects appeared to be stealing marijuana plants from a marijuana cultivation located in that neighbor’s backyard,” Arias said. “The victim confronted the suspects and attempted to detain them.”

One of the suspects ran away, while the other suspect got into a physical altercation with the victim, who was stabbed once in his upper arm, Arias said.

The second suspect then immediately fled the scene.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects, who were wanted for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736-2341.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.