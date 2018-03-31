Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Stabbed by Pair Stealing Backyard Marijuana Plants in Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 31, 2018 | 9:36 a.m.

A Lompoc man was stabbed while attempting to stop two teens or young adults stealing marijuana plants from a backyard Friday night, Lompoc police Cpl. Sergio Arias said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South I Street regarding a stabbing. 

The victim told police the attack occurred after he saw two males — believed to be in their late teens or early 20s — hopping over a fence from a neighbor’s yard, Arias said.

“The suspects appeared to be stealing marijuana plants from a marijuana cultivation located in that neighbor’s backyard,” Arias said. “The victim confronted the suspects and attempted to detain them.”

One of the suspects ran away, while the other suspect got into a physical altercation with the victim, who was stabbed once in his upper arm, Arias said.

The second suspect then immediately fled the scene. 

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects, who were wanted for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736-2341.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 