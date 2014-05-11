Man Stabbed in Neck During Fight in Downtown Santa Barbara

Police say victim was confronted by a suspect while walking in the 600 block of State Street

A 22-year-old Santa Barbara man suffered a minor stab wound late Saturday during an altercation in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was walking in the 600 block of State Street about 11:20 p.m. when he got into a verbal altercation with two men, Lt. Todd Stoney said.

During the dispute, one of the men stabbed the victim in the neck with an unknown weapon — possibly a pen — that left a small circular wound, Stoney said.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics responded, and the victim was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available Sunday.

The only description for the stabbing suspect was a man with curly hair wearing a Hawaiian shirt, Stoney said.

Although the wound was minor, the attack was considered an assault with a deadly weapon, Stoney said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

