Man Stabbed in Downtown Santa Barbara

A man was the victim of a stabbing on Sunday, Oct. 13.The victim was in downtown SantaBarbara in the vicinity of the Spearmint Rhino whenapparently another individual confronted the man and then stabbed him, according to officials. The victim was taken to Santa Barbara CottageHospital, treated and released.
According to Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman DonaldMcCaffrey, there were no arrests made yet in conjunction with this crime. It isalso unclear whether the stabbing is gang-related. This incident remains underinvestigation.
Persons with information relating to this incident may contact the police anonymous tip line at (877) 800-9100.