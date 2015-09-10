Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:48 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Man Stabbed in Altercation in Farm Field Near Sisquoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | September 10, 2015
Margarito Cervantes-Lopez
Margarito Cervantes-Lopez (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

An altercation between two coworkers resulted in a stabbing in a vegetable field near Sisquoc on Thursday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews found a man in his mid-30s on the ground with stab wounds to his abdomen at approximately 9 a.m., according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The injury occurred during an altercation between two field workers in the 3300 block of Foxen Canyon Road in the eastern Santa Maria Valley.

The 34-year-old victim, whose name wasn't released, had major injuries and was transported by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, Zaniboni added.

Two men were cutting broccoli in a field and 26-year-old Margarito Cervantes-Lopez, of Santa Maria, allegedly took his field knife and stabbed a coworker, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

Cervantes-Lopez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the County Jail on attempted murder, Hoover said. 

Deputies are investigating the stabbing. 

