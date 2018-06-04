Man Stabbed on Street Near Hancock College

A Santa Maria man was stabbed early Monday as he walked down the street near Hancock College, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 20-year-old victim told officers he was walking north on College Drive near Jones Street at about 6 a.m. when he was approached by a man with a knife, Sgt. Jesse Silva said.

"The suspect stabbed the victim then fled the scene," Silva said.

The victim took himself to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Silva said.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 277.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.