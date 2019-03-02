Man Struck and Killed by Delivery Truck at Casa Dorinda in Montecito

Vehicle was backing up when it ran over the victim, who was declared dead at scene

A man was struck by a delivery truck and fatally injured Saturday at the Casa Dorinda retirement community in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at the Casa Dorinda campus at 300 Hot Springs Road, the CHP reported.

The truck has dropped off its load and was backing up when it struck the man in the driveway, CHP Capt. Cindy Pontes told Noozhawk.

The driver told investigators he initially thought he had struck a curb, then pulled forward, got out, and found the injured man.

Investigators were still trying to determine if the man was walking behind the truck and was knocked down or had fallen, Pontes said.

The victim, a resident of the retirement community whose name was not released, was declared dead at the scene, Pontes said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

