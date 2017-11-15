Man Succumbs to Injuries 2 Days After Single-Vehicle Crash in Santa Maria

Petito Espiritu, 67, was hurt in accident Nov. 7 at intersection of Miller Street and Chapel Avenue

A man injured last week in a single-vehicle crash died two days later, Santa Maria police said Wednesday.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 7 to the collision at the intersection of Miller Street and Chapel Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a pickup truck that had slammed into a tree and sustained major front-end damage.

The driver, Petito Espiritu, 67, of Santa Maria, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.

However, Espiritu died Nov. 9 as a result of the injuries he received in the crash, officers added.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the accident, police said.

Traffic investigators are requesting anyone who might have any information regarding the accident to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781 x1176.

