Man Suffers Burns in Mission Canyon Vegetation Fire

Blaze on the 1000 block of Las Canoas Place apparently tied to brush-clearing operation

One man was injured Sunday evening in a vegetation fire that broke out in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Las Canoas Place.

The cause was still under investigation, according to fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy, but the fire appeared to be related to a brush-clearing operation.

The blaze, which blackened about 1/4 acre, was quickly knocked down by city firefighters, who were assisted by crews from Santa Barbara County and the Montecito Fire Protection District, McCoy said.

One structure was briefly threatened, but was not damaged, McCoy said.

The injured man was treated at the scene, then taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

