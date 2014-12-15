Man Suffers Major Injuries in Lompoc Tractor Accident

A man suffered major upper body injuries after being run over by a large farming tractor and trailer Monday afternoon near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to an agricultural field near Ocean and Bailey avenues near the City of Lompoc at 3:40 p.m. and found a man in his 40s who had been run over by the tractor and trailer while working to pick lettuce in the field, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

A helicopter was requested but pilots determined the approaching weather system made it too unsafe to fly in the area. The man was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s trauma unit, Eliason said.

The Lompoc Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Cal/OSHA, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, will be investigating the incident, Eliason said.

