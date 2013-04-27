Man Suffers Major Injuries In Motocross Crash Near Los Olivos

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Saturday in a crash at a motocross track near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly after 11 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of a motorcyclist down on the Chamberlin Ranch, at what is known as the Zaca Motocross Track, said fire Engineer Paul Christensen.

The track is located near Highway 101 and Zaca Station Road.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, had suffered major head and other injuries, Christensen said.

He was flown by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said.

The man’s name, hometown and details about his condition were not available, he added.

