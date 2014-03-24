Man Suffers Multiple Wounds in Santa Maria Stabbing

A man suffered multiple wounds to his back and neck in an early-morning stabbing on North Broadway in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Paul Flores said officers were called about 2:40 a.m. Monday to a report of stabbing in the area of 1600 N. McClelland St.

Upon arrival, they learned the stabbing had occurred minutes earlier in the parking lot at 1318 N. Broadway.

The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Flores.

He said no arrests have been made, and that the incident remains under investigation.

