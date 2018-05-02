Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:57 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Man Suspected in Rape, Burglaries in Downtown Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 2, 2018 | 1:06 p.m.
A 23-year-old man suspected of rape and commercial burglaries in downtown Santa Barbara last month is due in court Thursday for arraignment.

Kahlil Akhellie Byers was arrested on charges related to burglary, rape, and kidnapping, according to Anthony Wagner, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

He is being held at Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million, said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

Byers is suspected in break-ins on April 18 at the Foot Locker store in Paseo Nuevo and Santa Barbara Jewelry and Loan at 136 E. Victoria St., Wagner said.

At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to an audible alarm at the Foot Locker.

“Investigation shows that a black male, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, shattered a front window and made entry into the closed store,” Wagner said. “He then fled stealing several items.”

About 20 minutes later, an alarm sounded at Santa Barbara Jewelry and Loan, but the alarm company cancelled the initial police response, Wagner said.

Three hours later, there was a second call for service at that location.

“A broken window was discovered and jewelry was reported taken,” Wagner said. “Evidence collection suggests the same suspect who committed the Foot Locker burglary was responsible for this burglary.”

A short time later, officers were dispatched to the first block of East Carrillo Street on a report of an injured woman who had just been raped.

“The reporting party, a passing motorist, advised that she had found the distraught victim walking in the middle of the roadway with significant injuries,” Wagner said.

The woman told investigators she was sleeping in an alcove when she was awakened by the suspect.

"The suspect continued to harass the victim who ultimately attempted to distance herself from him by gathering her belongings and running away," Wagner said. "The suspect gave chase and ultimately caught the victim. He then forcibly dragged her down a long driveway. He beat and raped her at that location."

As the victim was being assaulted, a witness pulled his vehicle into an adjacent parking lot and illuminated the crime scene, Wagner said.

“The brief interruption allowed the victim a moment to escape as she fled,” he added.

The suspect fled the opposite direction.

Later that day, Byers was identified as a suspect in all three crimes and taken into custody.

The criminal complaint filed by the District Attorney's Office includes three felony counts: kidnapping for rape, sodomy and forced oral copulation. It also includes numerous enhancements and special allegations, including great bodily injury to the victim and violent felonies.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a complaint had not been filed for the burglary charges, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter.

He is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Thursday before Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca.

