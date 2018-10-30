Man Suspected in Robbery Spree Arrested at Gunpoint in Santa Barbara

Eric Giovanni Arevalo was taken into custody at the Denny's Restaurant on Upper State Street

A man suspected in a series of local convenience-store robberies was arrested Tuesday by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Eric Giovanni Arevalo was taken into custody at gunpoint shortly before 1 a.m. at the Denny’s Restaurant at 3614 State St., according to Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

"Arevalo is suspected of committing numerous convenience-store robberies and attempted robberies across the region over the last year,” Wagner said, adding that he could not provide more details because the investigation is ongoing.

Several law-enforcement agencies in the region are participating in the investigation in the hope of solving other crimes within their jurisdiction, Wagner said.

"His modus operandi included masking his face and hands with items of clothing, alluding to a weapon, and demanding cash," Wagner said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on Arevalo’s alleged crime spree contact Detective Megan Harrison at 805.897.2343 or [email protected], or provide an anonymous tip at 805.897.2386.

