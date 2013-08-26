Man Suspected of DUI Crashes Into House, Displaces Family

A Santa Maria man crashed a vehicle into a house Monday, and was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Western Avenue at about 10:45 a.m., and found a van had crashed into a house, Sgt. Paul Flores said.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash, but there was enough structural damage to the home that the occupants were displaced, Flores said.

The Santa Maria Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel provided care for the injured driver. The Fire Department and one Urban Search and Rescue crew worked to disconnect utilities and worked to temporarily prevent any further damage or collapse to the damaged residence, battalion chief Mike Barneich said.

The damage to the house and its contents is estimated at $10,000 and the Red Cross was contacted to provide shelter for the four residents, Barneich said.

The driver, Herman Dominguez Rincon, 33, was the sole occupant of the van, and sustained minor injuries, Flores said.

Rincon was taken to the hospital and when released, was booked into the County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

