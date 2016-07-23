Man Suspected of Sexual Assault Nabbed in Downtown Santa Barbara

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in her home was arrested Saturday night in downtown Santa Barbara, according to Santa Barbara police.

Police had distributed security-camera photos of the suspect, who entered an unlocked residence and sexually assaulted the victim in the early morning hours Saturday.

Investigators had been scouring the downtown area looking for the man, and found him at about 9:30 p.m. near the Ralphs supermarket at Carrillo and Chapala streets, Lt. Kenneth Kushner said.

“He is a major, major threat to the community, and I’m really glad we were able to take him into custody,” Kushner said.

The suspect’s name and the charges against him were not available Saturday night.

