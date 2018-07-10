Tuesday, July 10 , 2018, 1:24 pm | Partly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Elderly Man Sustains Minor Injuries in Mobile Home Fire in Goleta

Blaze undernearth home at park at 30 Winchester Canyon Road quickly doused by firefighters

Firefighters dousing fire under mobile home.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse a blaze that broke out Tuesday underneath a mobile home in Goleta. The 80-year-old resident sustained minor injuries in the blaze. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 3749 > of 3
Man holding car at mobile home fire.

An 80-year-old man is reunited with his cat Tuesday after a fire at a mobile home in Goleta. The man sustained minor injuries, but the feline was unharmed. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3750 > of 3
Firefighters looking for source of fire under mobile home.

A firefighter checks for the source of a fire that broke out Tuesday underneath a mobile home in Goleta. The 80-year-old resident sustained minor injuries in the blaze. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 3751 > of 3
 
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 10, 2018 | 12:44 p.m.

An elderly man sustained minor injuries Tuesday in a fire at a mobile home in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in a single-wide mobile home at the Santa Barbara West Mobile Park at 30 Winchester Canyon Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Upon arrival, they found light smoke coming from the home, and traced the source to the underside of the residence.

Crews pulled off part of the siding and skirt around the base of the home, and knocked down the flames in about 15 minutes, Eliason said.

An 80-year-old man was the only one home at the time, and he sustained minor smoke inhalation and cuts and bruises, Eliason said.

The victim was examined at the scene by paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The man expressed concern about the whereabouts and condition of his cat, which was located unharmed in a nearby shed.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Man holding car at mobile home fire. Click to view larger
An 80-year-old man is reunited with his cat Tuesday after a fire at a mobile home in Goleta. The man sustained minor injuries, but the feline was unharmed. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 