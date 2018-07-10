Elderly Man Sustains Minor Injuries in Mobile Home Fire in Goleta

Blaze undernearth home at park at 30 Winchester Canyon Road quickly doused by firefighters

A firefighter checks for the source of a fire that broke out Tuesday underneath a mobile home in Goleta. The 80-year-old resident sustained minor injuries in the blaze. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

An 80-year-old man is reunited with his cat Tuesday after a fire at a mobile home in Goleta. The man sustained minor injuries, but the feline was unharmed. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Firefighters were able to quickly douse a blaze that broke out Tuesday underneath a mobile home in Goleta. The 80-year-old resident sustained minor injuries in the blaze. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

An elderly man sustained minor injuries Tuesday in a fire at a mobile home in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in a single-wide mobile home at the Santa Barbara West Mobile Park at 30 Winchester Canyon Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Upon arrival, they found light smoke coming from the home, and traced the source to the underside of the residence.

Crews pulled off part of the siding and skirt around the base of the home, and knocked down the flames in about 15 minutes, Eliason said.

An 80-year-old man was the only one home at the time, and he sustained minor smoke inhalation and cuts and bruises, Eliason said.

The victim was examined at the scene by paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The man expressed concern about the whereabouts and condition of his cat, which was located unharmed in a nearby shed.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.