Man Taken to Hospital After Being Stabbed in Carpinteria

A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday after being stabbed outside a restaurant in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after 1 a.m., sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of Linden Avenue, where they found a man who had suffered a stab wound to the arm, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The man was injured with an unknown object during an altercation, Hoover said.

Deputies aided by a sheriff’s K-9 team searched for possible suspects, but no arrests were made, she said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his condition were not available.

