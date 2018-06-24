Man Taken to Hospital After Being Stabbed in Downtown Santa Barbara

Attack occurred at a bus bench on the 400 block of Santa Barbara street, according to police

An altercation in downtown Santa Barbara led to a stabbing Sunday night that sent a man to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. to the 400 block of State Street, where they found a male transient who had been stabbed, according to Sgt. Rashun Drayton.

The victim was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The stabbing occured at an MTD bus bench on the 400 block of Santa Barbara Street, and the victim then walked to an alcove off State Street, Drayton said.

The incident remained under investigation late Sunday night, and no suspects had been identified, Drayton added.

