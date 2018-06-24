Monday, June 25 , 2018, 8:49 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Man Taken to Hospital After Being Stabbed in Downtown Santa Barbara

Attack occurred at a bus bench on the 400 block of Santa Barbara street, according to police

A man who was stabbed Sunday night is loaded into an ambulance in downtown Santa Barbara. Police were still seeking a suspect in the attack. Click to view larger
A man who was stabbed Sunday night is loaded into an ambulance in downtown Santa Barbara. Police were still seeking a suspect in the attack.
By Tom Bolton and Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Editors | @tombol | June 24, 2018 | 11:08 p.m.

An altercation in downtown Santa Barbara led to a stabbing Sunday night that sent a man to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. to the 400 block of State Street, where they found a male transient who had been stabbed, according to Sgt. Rashun Drayton.

The victim was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The stabbing occured at an MTD bus bench on the 400 block of Santa Barbara Street, and the victim then walked to an alcove off State Street, Drayton said.

The incident remained under investigation late Sunday night, and no suspects had been identified, Drayton added.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

An altercation led to a stabbing Sunday night at an MTD bus bench on Santa Barbara Street in downtown Santa Barbara that sent a man to the hospital. Click to view larger
An altercation led to a stabbing Sunday night at an MTD bus bench on Santa Barbara Street in downtown Santa Barbara that sent a man to the hospital.

