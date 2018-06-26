Man Taken to Hospital After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Lompoc

An investigation was underway Tuesday after a man was stabbed during the early morning hours in Lompoc.

Officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the 500 block of North L Street, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Kevin Martin.

They found the 44-year-old victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, and provided emergency medical care at the scene.

The victim was then transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Martin said the suspect in the stabbing was unknown.

"Lompoc police detectives are on scene processing the crime scene," he added.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department by telephone at 805.736.2341, or through the department’s mobile app.

