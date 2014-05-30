Man Taken to Hospital After Falling Off Cliff in Isla Vista

Authorities say the college-age man suffered minor to moderate injuries

A college-age man was transported to a local hospital after falling from a cliff in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista on Friday evening.

He was conscious when Santa Barbara County Fire crews arrived to the scene, Station 11 Capt. Vicki Mills said.

The call went out around 5 p.m.

“I don’t know the extent of his injuries, but he was at least talking,” she said, adding that she didn't know the circumstances of the fall.

Witnesses said the man fell from the cliff and was unconscious before the Fire Department arrived, but was conscious when he was taken to Cottage Hospital.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Mills said.

The unidentified man had a moderate fall and was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, County Fire spokesman Capt. David Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .