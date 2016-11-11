Man Taken to Hospital After Tumbling Over Isla Vista Cliff

Victim rescued after falling some 30 feet from an apartment balcony to the beach below

A man was taken to the hospital Friday evening after tumbling over a cliff to the beach below in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 5:20 p.m. to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victim, a man believed to be in his early 20, apparently fell some 30 feet from an apartment balcony to the shoreline, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters placed the man in a Stokes basket and carried him up a nearby stairway to a waiting AMR ambulance.

He was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.