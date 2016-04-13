Man Takes Plea Deal After High-Speed Pursuit That Ended in Montecito

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Wednesday that defendant George Elden Jolly, 36, entered a plea to two counts of methamphetamine sales, two counts of heroin sales, one count of possessing methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of felony evading arrest.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, Jolly is scheduled to be sentenced to 10 years in state prison on May 11.

On June 16, 2015, during a traffic stop on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, the defendant led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed pursuit into Montecito where he crashed his BMW and fled on foot.

Using a sheriff’s canine, deputies caught the defendant hiding in the backyard of a Montecito residence.

The District Attorney’s Office would like to commend the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department for its thorough investigation in this case, working in conjunction with law enforcement from Los Angeles, which led to the arrest of a dangerous individual and stopped the flow of a large quantity of drugs and guns into Santa Barbara County.