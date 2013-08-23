Man Tased During DUI Checkpoint that Nets 11 Arrests

An Isla Vista man was tased by California Highway Patrol officers during a DUI checkpoint in Santa Barbara that netted 11 arrests for driving under the influence.

The agency conducted a sobriety and drivers license checkpoint Thursday night and into early Friday morning, from 9:15 p.m. to 3:15 a.m., on Chapala Street between Gutierrez and Haley streets, according to a statement from Officer James Richards.

Motorists approaching the checkpoint saw informational signs advising them a sobriety checkpoint was ahead, and Richards said that once motorists were diverted into the lane, they were detained only a few moments, while an officer explained the purpose of the checkpoint and checked their driver licenses.

The man who was tased during the checkpoint attempted to flee from officers while being detained on suspicion of DUI, and officers said “taser deployment and physical force was necessary to take the man into custody,” Richards said.

In addition to the DUI charge, the man is facing a felony charge for resisting officers by use of force or violence. His name was not immediately available.

The checkpoint resulted in 11 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, one arrest for disorderly conduct, and one motorist was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license.

The corresponding vehicles were towed from the scene, Richards said.

