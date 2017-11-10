Man Transported to Hospital After Industrial Accident in Lompoc

A worker at Aramark in Lompoc was injured Friday when he became pinned between a forklift and a laundry machine.

Personnel from the Lompoc fire and police departments responded to the 100 block of South A Street at approximately 5:15 p.m. for an industrial accident, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

The employee at the Aramark uniform services facility, whose name wasn't released, was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to a Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as a precaution, Martin said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

