Man Transported to Hospital With Moderate Injuries After Rollover Accident in Orcutt

A man was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries after a rollover accident in Orcutt Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol, American Medical Response and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Mira Flores Drive around 7:45 a.m. and discovered a single vehicle on its top, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The male driver was the only occupant and was trapped inside. According to witnesses, the vehicle hit two parked cars and then rolled over in the street, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters had to extricate the man from the vehicle and he was then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.