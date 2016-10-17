Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:09 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Arrested After Raid on Mountain-Top ‘Honey Oil’ Lab

Set-up on West Camino Cielo was so complex and unsafe that a special team from Los Angeles was called in to disassemble it

Brennan Prowell is facing numerous drug-related charges after a butane “honey oil” lab and a stockpile of illegal drugs were discovered in a mountain-top shed above Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | October 17, 2016 | 8:39 p.m.
Brennan Prowell, 34, of Santa Barbara

A Santa Barbara man is facing numerous drug-related charges after a butane "honey oil" lab and a stockpile of illegal drugs were discovered by members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office’s Special Investigations Bureau.

In serving a drug-related search warrant on Oct. 12 on the 5600 block of West Camino Cielo, just off Highway 154, investigators discovered a marijuana-packed lab in a shed, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Such labs use butane to extract THC, the active ingredient, from marijuana.

Six people were detained in the search, Hoover said, although only 34-year-old Brennan Prowell was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Prowell faces charges of cultivating marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession for sale of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of prescription medication without a prescription.

During the search, investigators found marijuana plants, more than 19 pounds of processed pot, over 11 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, some 14 ounces of honey oil and wax, medication prescribed for a deceased person, and nearly 950 pounds of marijuana shake used for the lab, Hoover said.

The lab was so complex and contained enough safety hazards that the multi-agency Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force was called in to help disassemble it, Hoover said.

A “qualified hazardous material contractor” was brought in to remove contaminated material.

The use of liquid butane makes such a lab extremely dangerous and liable to catching fire or exploding, Hoover said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

