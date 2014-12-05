Man Who Fled Before Trial Pleads Guilty to Child-Molestation Charges

A man who fled to Texas before his trial on multiple felony child molestation charges pleaded guilty to all counts Friday in Santa Maria.

Clive Badi Decomarmond, 42, entered his plea Friday afternoon in Santa Barbara County Superior Court before Judge John McGregor after a flurry of meetings among the parties in the morning.

The defendant faces 42 years and four months in state prison when he returns to court for sentencing Jan. 8, according to Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens.

Decomarmond was taken into custody in May 2013 in Grover Beach after a two-week investigation, the Santa Maria police said in a news release.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. The investigation and reports of his arrest led to the discovery of other incidents.

In all, the allegations involved five victims, authorities said previously.

Three months ago as his criminal trial was scheduled to start, authorities issued a felony no-bail warrant for Decomarmond after he failed to show up at the Santa Maria Court Complex.

Authorities believed Decomarmond, who immigrated to the United States from the Seychelles Islands in the Indian Ocean, had fled the Central Coast area.

A few days later, he was captured in Texas and ultimately returned to Santa Barbara County.

Before the plea agreement, Decomarmond faced 21 charges and admitted to crimes against all five victims, Jebens said.

The defendant also pleaded to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Jebens added.

Decomarmond, who is represented by Catherine Swysen, remains in custody.

A jury trial had been scheduled to start Monday in a Santa Maria courtroom.

