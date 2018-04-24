Man Accused of Threatening CHP Officer May Face Trial

A 19-year-old Santa Maria man is most likely heading to trial to face charges for threatening a California Highway Patrol officer near Los Alamos at the end of a pursuit last July.

Michael Paul Ledesma, who was subsequently shot and critically wounded by the CHP officer, faces four felony charges, the most serious of which is attempted murder of a police officer. Other charges include assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer; assault with a deadly weapon on a woman who made the 9-1-1 call; and felony child endangerment, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Ledesma, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, appeared Wednesday before Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly in Santa Maria for arraignment.

Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy, who recently took over the case, said Ledesma has failed to accept two “reasonable” plea offers, the details of which Duffy did not want to discuss.

A readiness and settlement conference has been scheduled for July 31, with a trial confirmation hearing Oct. 9. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 28, Duffy said.

“It could be resolved,” Duffy said, noting Ledesma has time to reconsider the two offers. “But when we set trial dates, that usually means there hasn’t been a meeting of the minds.”

Ledesma’s arraignment was postponed a number of times after he was originally ordered to trial at the conclusion of a two-day preliminary hearing in January.

The charges stem from an incident that began about 4 p.m. July 15, 2012, when CHP officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from Ledesma’s female companion, who reported that he was threatening her and her baby with a knife in a vehicle near Los Alamos.

Prosecutors allege that Ledesma confronted CHP Sgt. Dan Barba with a knife after Barba pulled his cruiser behind Ledesma’s vehicle on Highway 135, 2½ miles west of Los Alamos. Barba, who testified during the preliminary hearing, was the first officer to arrive on scene.

Believing he was in imminent danger, Barba fired his gun several times, and Ledesma was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries.

Ledesma, who is being held in the County Jail in lieu of $1.23 million bail, also faces special allegations of use of deadly weapon and street terrorism — committing the offense for the benefit of or at the direction of or in association with a criminal street gang.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley ruled in December that Barba was justified in shooting Ledesma.

