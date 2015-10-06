Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Police Say Report of Armed Man in Skofield Park Was Unfounded

Police send helicopter, armored vehicle to scene and arrest a man for public intoxication in the area, but search for weapon comes up empty

Santa Barbara police search the area of Las Canoas Road near Skofield Park after reports of gunshots fired. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police search the area of Las Canoas Road near Skofield Park after reports of gunshots fired.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 5:08 p.m. | October 6, 2015 | 2:33 p.m.

Reports of gunshots and an armed man in the Skofield Park area proved unfounded Tuesday after Santa Barbara police responded to the scene and found no weapon or evidence of gunshots in the area, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Multiple 9-1-1 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots in the area of Las Canoas Road and police arrived on scene around 1 p.m. and heard a person in the park yelling and screaming, Sgt. Mike McGrew said. 

McGrew said the man had a rifle, but Harwood said officers must have been mistaken at first glance, from farther away. Once law enforcement officers were in place with scopes and had a closer look, the man was found to have no gun in his possession, Harwood said. 

Police called in a county helicopter and the department's Bearcat armored vehicle, set up a perimeter around the park and took a suspect into custody just before 3 p.m. 

The man, 59-year-old Santa Barbara man Martin Perrell, was unarmed and "heavily intoxicated," Harwood said. He approached the Bearcat and was carrying a bag with empty and full alcoholic beverages, police said.

Santa Barbara Police Officer Keld Hove escorts Martin Perrell, who was arrested for public intoxication during the search for an armed man in Skofield Park Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara Police Officer Keld Hove escorts Martin Perrell, who was arrested for public intoxication during the search for an armed man in Skofield Park Tuesday afternoon.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

One cartridge of .38 ammunition was found in the man's car, parked on the side of the road near St. Mary's Seminary, on the 1900 block of Las Canoas Road. No other ammunition was found in the area, Harwood said. 

Officers searched the scene for a weapon and finding none, determined there are no outstanding suspects and the reports were unfounded, Harwood said. 

"They wouldn't have cleared the scene if they weren't happy with the search," he said. 

Perrell was taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked for public intoxication. He denied involvement in any shooting or noisemaking and was the only person in Skofield Park at the time, Harwood said. 

Staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara police search a suspect’s vehicle after responding to a report of gunshots and a man with a rifle near Skofield Park Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police search a suspect’s vehicle after responding to a report of gunshots and a man with a rifle near Skofield Park Tuesday afternoon.  (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 