Man, Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrants, Drug Charges

Two people were arrested Thursday for outstanding warrants, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

One of the individuals, 27-year-old Brittany Weiler, was also arrested on suspicion on multiple drug offenses, including possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and allegedly attempting to bring illegal drugs into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Authorities discovered Weiler after searching for Samuel Ramirez, 55.

Ramirez had a no-bail warrant out for his arrest for an alleged probation violation. Authorities set up surveillance on the 300 block of North La Cumbre Road, where Ramirez was living.

Authorities took Ramirez into custody without incident.

However, at the house deputies found Weiler, who was on active Santa Barbara County probation and had a $25,000 warrant for her arrest for drug charges.

During a probation search of Weiler’s property, members of the county's Compliance Response Team found methamphetamine, heroin and numerous hypodermic needles, according to Lt. Kevin Huddle.

Weiler was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where she then allegedly attempted to smuggle in about 10.2 grams of heroin, Huddle said.

