Man, Woman Injured in Lompoc Vehicle Incident

A female who was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday afternoon was one of two people injured in an odd crash in Lompoc.

Emergency crews responded to the 1200 block of West Maple Avenue at 3:51 p.m., where they found a man and woman who had been injured after their vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, according to Sgt. Allen Chisholm of the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers found the female who was identified as the passenger and the male driver on the ground.

Both victims had been inside a vehicle, but apparently were injured while they were outside the vehicle, police said.

"This collision is still under investigation, but at this time it appears that both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle prior to the vehicle colliding with the parked vehicle," police said.

A CalStar helicopter landed at nearby Thompson Park to pick up the woman, who had significant injuries.

The man, was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment.

A nearby school bus stop and students in the area were not involved in this incident, police said.

Lompoc police asked that anyone who saw the accident or the actions of the driver and passenger prior to the collision contact the Police Department at 805.736.2341. Officers also are seeking any video of the crash.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.



