2 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Ynez Valley

Two people were killed in a crash Sunday involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Highway 101 north of Buellton.

At approximately 8 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, American Medical Response and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash scene on southbound Highway 101, approximately 1 mile south of the Highway 154 interchange, county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

He said a man, possibly in his 50s and presumed to be the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was thrown from the vehicle and struck the center divider guardrail.

A woman who also was thrown from the motorcycle landed in a lane of the roadway and was struck by a vehicle, Eliason said.

The motorcycle came to rest, upright, approximately 100 yards from the riders, he added.

Officers from the CHP’s Buellton office were investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Unit also responded to the scene.

The identities of the driver and passenger will not be released until family members have been notified.

