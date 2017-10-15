Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:56 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Ynez Valley

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | October 15, 2017 | 11:06 a.m.

Two people were killed in a crash Sunday involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Highway 101 north of Buellton.

At approximately 8 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, American Medical Response and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash scene on southbound Highway 101, approximately 1 mile south of the Highway 154 interchange, county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

He said a man, possibly in his 50s and presumed to be the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was thrown from the vehicle and struck the center divider guardrail.

A woman who also was thrown from the motorcycle landed in a lane of the roadway and was struck by a vehicle, Eliason said.

The motorcycle came to rest, upright, approximately 100 yards from the riders, he added.

Officers from the CHP’s Buellton office were investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Unit also responded to the scene.

The identities of the driver and passenger will not be released until family members have been notified.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 