Managing Anxiety and Depression During Holidays

TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara offers tips to help cope with the stress of the holiday season

Even for those successfully managing anxiety or depression, the stress of the busy holiday season can present special challenges to overcome.

The holidays are brimming with expectations of joy, family warmth and a bounty of perfect gifts; but for many of us, or friends and family coping with depression or anxiety, these expectations themselves can trigger struggles with mental health.

TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara would like to share the following tips that may help people with anxiety or depression cope with the stresses of the busy holiday season:

» Manage your expectations. This season is often portrayed as being the happiest time of the year, but it’s okay if that isn’t true in your case.

» Don’t take a break from working on your mental health. Your mental health is a priority all year and that should not change during the holidays. Focus on the accomplishments you’ve experienced and continue your healthy routines as much as possible through the holidays.

» Prioritize and don’t be afraid to say no. If large gatherings and holiday parties make you uncomfortable, don’t feel obligated to attend; your mental health should always be the priority.

» If you are facing financial stress, find alternative ways to give gifts. Homemade gifts or simply spending quality time with someone can be even more rewarding than purchasing a present. Your health is an important gift for your friends and family.

» Address issues that are contributing to your stress or anxiety. Once you pinpoint specific areas that are causing increased stress, you can take steps to reduce or avoid them altogether.

Experiencing the holiday blues can be normal, but be sure to monitor your feelings closely if you have a history of anxiety or depression. If you think what you are experiencing is more serious, contact your local mental healthcare provider.

“Finding a balance of routine and opportunities to enjoy the benefits of the holidays is a great goal for those managing psychological or neurological disorders like depression and anxiety,” said Mark Heatwole, president/CEO of TheraMind Services, Inc.

“We encourage friends and family to be supportive and flexible during the holidays, and we wish the entire community a healthy holiday season.”

If you have already tried and not responded to medication, TMS therapy may be an option. For more about TMS therapy and other treatments offered at the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara, call 805-845-4455 or visit tmsmind.com/santabarbara-ca.

— Juliana Minsky for TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara.